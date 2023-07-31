Life Cycle Impulse: Extending the M3’s Lifetime

Right on cue! With a year before its official introduction, the 2024 BMW M3 Facelift was just spotted in Germany. This will be the first “real” life cycle impulse of an M3 and one that aims to extend its lifetime until the next M3 arrives in 2027. The spy photos (see them here) reveal a new headlight design, in line with other recently revealed BMWs. The headlights gain new inner graphics with what BMW designers call a “negative shape”, in other words, slightly slanted graphics.

New Headlight Design Revealed in Spy Photos

The heavy camo still hides the front bumper design, but it’s likely that we will see some changes there as well. As you’d expect, and something we hinted at before, the kidney grille shape and size stays the same. There were plenty of voices that asked for a full redesign of the kidneys, but that won’t happen. The spy photos show no changes at the rear end, but it’s also likely that BMW has yet to incorporate the final taillight and diffuser design in these prototypes.

Inside, the 2024 BMW M3 and M4 will continue to feature the large curved display, now powered by iDrive 8.5. Expect an enhanced color palette, new trims, and leather choices. Carbon bucket seats will remain an optional feature. Of course, an 8-speed automatic and a six-speed manual will be offered to customers.

Powerful Performance: 2024 M3/M4 LCI Variants with 518 HP

The biggest changes will come from under the hood. The 2024 BMW M3 and M4 LCI models are expected to offer 518 horsepower, specifically for the M3/M4 Competition variants. It is unclear whether the rear-wheel drive M3 and M4 brothers will also get a power bump, but that seems unlikely considering the limitations of the six-speed manual transmission. The torque output is unlikely to change for all variants.

Availability Timeline: From Summer 2024 to 2027-2028

The 2024 BMW M4 Coupe, G83 M4 Convertible, and G83 M3 Sedan are set to enter production in Summer 2024, and customers can expect deliveries shortly thereafter. Furthermore, these models will continue to be available until 2027-2028. An all-electric BMW M3 (codename ZA0) seems to be planned on the Neue Klasse architecture.