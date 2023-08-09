Today, we bring you the first spy photos of the 2025 BMW M5 Touring. A prototype of the upcoming sports wagon was spotted near the Nurburgring. Staying true to its M lineage, the forthcoming BMW M5 Touring (G99) adopts a wide body design that distinguishes it from the standard 5 Series lineup. As you expect, the rear fenders are wide, reating a clear and unique visual demarcation for the G90/G99 M5. These photos also show the G99 BMW M5 Touring cruises on 20-inch wheels in the front and impressive 21-inch wheels in the rear.

Wide and Low

Despite the heavy camouflage, we can see an aggressive front bumper featuring the typical M design with massive air intakes and air breathers. The kidney grille is also quite unique, resembling the one on the BMW i5 M60 with horizontal slats. The headlights will certainly resemble the ones in the new 5 Series, so no surprises there. Also seen in these spy photos are the seamlessly integrated door handles and quadruple exhaust pipes. Under the camouflage, we can see a new set of taillights composed of a pair of slender horizontal LED strips. Further enhancing its visual stance, the 2024 BMW M5 Touring showcases sleek side skirts and a discreet roof spoiler.

The powertrain in the 2025 BMW M5 Touring is also new. A plug-in hybrid system is paired with the new S68 4.4 liter V8 engine to deliver an impressive 718 horsepower, at minimum for its standard variant. We don’t know the torque figures yet but we expect similar levels as in the BMW XM Label Red: 738 lb-ft. Being a plug-in hybrid, the new BMW M5 Touring will run on electric power as well.

It’s Coming to America

Now, brace for the thrilling twist. While the standard G61 BMW 5 Series won’t grace the United States, automotive aficionados will get to enjoy the G99 BMW M5 Touring across American roads. Although BMW has yet to officially validate these speculations, trustworthy insiders have compellingly hinted at its plausibility. This notion has been in circulation since 2021, gaining momentum with each passing day. BMW will debut both the G90 M5 Sedan and G99 M5 Touring next summer so expect to see them at events like the Goodwood Festival of Speed and/or Monterey Car Week.

[Photos by instagram.com/larscarspotter]