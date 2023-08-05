South Africa has always been a favorite destination for automobile enthusiasts, and when it comes to luxury sportscars, it’s no exception. So, when the 2023 BMW M2 was launched in the country, it was only fitting that the local BMW office organized a special photoshoot to showcase this automotive masterpiece in the breathtaking landscapes of the Western Cape.

The car featured in this mesmerizing photoshoot is the new G87 M2, painted in the Zandvoort Blue color. With its aggressive stance and sharp lines, the M2 complements the picturesque surroundings of the Western Cape. To make the photoshoot truly memorable, the BMW team embarked on a scenic drive, traversing curvy roads with awe-inspiring views all around.

453 Horsepower work best with the automatic

Under the hood, the 2023 BMW M2 is a true beast. Powered by the S58 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine, it unleashes a mighty 453 horsepower and a torque of 406 lb-ft. While this M2 is available with an eight-speed automatic transmission, BMW ensured that enthusiasts could still get their hands on a traditional 6-speed manual gearbox.

We recently tested both variants and the automatic transmission left the team genuinely impressed. Its seamless shifts and ability to extract the maximum potential from the powerful engine made it the preferred choice in the new M2. Certainly, residing in an area blessed with enjoyable twists and mountainous roads can influence one’s preference for a specific transmission type. That’s why we truly appreciate BMW for continuing to offer us multiple options.

An M2 xDrive would be a grip monster

BMW says the 2023 M2sprints to 60 mph (96 km/h) from a standstill in 3.9 seconds, and sure enough, plenty of independents tests did even better. The 2023 BMW M2 is said to reach 100 mph (161 km/h) in 8.29 seconds and the quarter mile in 11.97 seconds at a trap speed of about 120 mph (193 km/h). One must wonder how much quicker the rumored xDrive version would be.

The BMW M2 presents a range of enticing interior options, providing customers with four distinct choices. These include a sleek solid black design, an elegant black with M-color accents, a luxurious Cognac finish, and an alluring black setup featuring carbon fiber sport buckets and additional M-colored highlights. In the case of this particular M2, it came equipped with the sophisticated and inviting Cognac interior option.

Without any further ado, let’s take a look at these beautiful photos from South Africa: