During both July and August, BMW of North America is presenting an enticing opportunity for its all-electric models, the BMW iX xDrive50 and BMW iX M60, by providing a substantial $9,900 lease credit. Moreover, customers can benefit from historically low money factor rates on the lease, courtesy of BMW Financial Services. The lease credit is, of course, in addition to any other discount the dealer might offer. With inventory slowly catching up to pre-COVID levels, car dealerships are using new incentives to move products. Of course, leasing might not be for everyone, but you can check with the dealer if the $9,900 credit also applies to financing or straight-up cash purchases. You can also learn more about leasing vs. buying a BMW through our guide.

Offered for both iX Models

BMW offers two iX models in the United States: the all-wheel drive iX 50 and the M Performance iX M60, an xDrive model also. The BMW iX M60 is the more powerful and performance-oriented of the two models. It also has a shorter range, but that’s to be expected given its increased power. Both models use dual electric motors, one at each axle, powered by the same battery pack, but the iX M60 is far more powerful. The iX M60 delivers 610 horsepower vs. 516 horsepower in the BMW iX xDrive50. The range is 288 miles with 21 inch wheels vs. 324 miles in the iX 50.

According to BMW, the iX xDrive50 takes 4.4 seconds to get from 0-60 mph, which is downright leisurely compared to the M60’s time of 3.6 seconds. So if it’s speed you’re after, the BMW iX M60 delivers it like a proper M-tuned car.

Feature BMW iX Drive 50 BMW iX M60 Price Starts at $83,200 Starts at $106,095 Powertrain Dual electric motors, all-wheel drive Dual electric motors, all-wheel drive Horsepower 516 hp 610 hp Torque 564 lb-ft 811 lb-ft 0-60 mph 4.4 seconds 3.6 seconds Top speed 124 mph 130 mph Range 324 miles 288 miles (21-inch wheels) / 274 miles (22-inch wheels) Standard features Adaptive LED headlights, 20-inch wheels, power liftgate, heated front seats, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system Adaptive LED headlights, laser headlights, 21-inch wheels, power liftgate, heated front seats, ventilated front seats, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Bowers & Wilkins sound system, gesture control Optional features 22-inch wheels, panoramic sunroof, head-up display, wireless charging, rear-wheel steering 22-inch wheels, panoramic sunroof, head-up display, wireless charging, rear-wheel steering, carbon fiber trim, M Sport brakes

BMW iX 50 or iX M60?

Determining whether the BMW iX M60 is worth the additional cost depends on your preferences and priorities. If you desire a high-performance SUV resembling the BMW X5 M Competition but with the added benefit of being eco-friendly, the iX M60 justifies the extra investment. However, if you seek a solid electric SUV with most of the luxury and technology features at a more affordable price, albeit with slightly less range, the BMW iX xDrive50 emerges as a more economical choice. Hence, unless performance is your primary concern, the BMW iX xDrive50 likely presents a better overall value proposition.

As always, check with your local dealer for additional discounts and/or incentives, and don’t forget the important terms of any lease: Money Factor and Residuals. Also, think of a car lease as a regular purchase: negotiate the final price before you talk about payment options.