The M3 Touring is expensive, but it is the only true do-it-all BMW in the lineup. It’s fast, powerful, practical, luxurious, and loaded with the latest technology – ingredients that have made the G81 an instant success. The M division had to triple production compared to the initial planning to meet strong demand, even if the super wagon isn’t sold in North America.

A new video highlights the straight-line performance delivered by the hotly anticipated long-roof M3. The Munich-based automaker may say the potent Touring takes 3.6 seconds to get from zero to 62 mph (100 km/h), but in typical BMW fashion, the speedy wagon has been deliberately underrated. The Australian folks at CarExpert activated the sportiest settings and turned off the stability control system to enable launch control to guarantee optimal results.

The G81 needed just 3.47 seconds to reach 62 mph (100 km/h) from a standstill. Not only that, but it took an amazing 2.12 seconds to get from 50 to 75 mph (80 to 120 km/h). That’s not too shabby for an ICE-powered car that weighs a hefty 1,865 kilograms (4,111 pounds). A heavier and even more powerful high-performance Touring will premiere next year when BMW will bring back the M5 wagon for a third iteration.

We’re being reminded of the xDrive’s customizability by enabling a pure 2WD mode for a tail-happy experience. Standing still, you can spin the rear wheels for a smokey burnout at the expense of those meaty 285/30 ZR20 tires mounted at the back. Of course, rear-wheel drive is ideal for drifting, even a heavy wagon.

This M3 Touring painted in Thundernight Metallic was also subjected to a brake test from 62 mph (100 km/h) to 0, which took just 3.1 seconds and 36.79 meters (120.7 feet).

BMW says the G81 tops out at 155 mph (250 km/h) or at 174 mph (280 km/h) if the M Driver’s Package is fitted, but have you wondered how fast the car goes in reverse? Probably not, but the answer is 25 mph (40 km/h).

Source: CarExpert / YouTube