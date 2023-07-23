It was only a few days ago when the new BMW X2 was spied featuring a mesh kidney grille and now that prototype has been speculatively rendered without the camouflage. While the test vehicle wasn’t an M Performance version since it lacked the quad exhaust tips, it wasn’t an entry-level variant either. Our money is the compact coupe-crossover had the M Sport Package while that sportier-looking front grille indicates it was a more expensive model.

BMW has big changes planned for the second-generation X2 (U10) by switching to a mini-X4 shape with design traits from the conventional X1 (U11). Although this is only a speculative rendering, the real deal should look a lot like this since the design exercise illustrated in Frozen Pure Grey takes after disguised prototypes. Just like the traditionally shaped crossover, its swoopy sibling will get a fully electric derivative.

The German luxury brand has already announced production of the new X2 will kick off near the end of this year in Regensburg where the X1 is assembled. Spy shots have shown there will be another spicy M35i variant but likely no plug-in hybrid variants such as the xDrive25e and xDrive30e available for the X1 with a PHEV setup. A jump in size is likely expected now that the X1 stretches at 4.5 meters long whereas the first-generation X2 measured only 4.36 meters.

We’re using the past tense because the production of the original X2 (F39) ended last year. Its replacement is likely to be offered from day one with the iDrive 9 considering BMW is already transitioning the X1 to its latest infotainment system featuring the QuickSelect functionality. The jump in size we mentioned should address the criticism the first-gen model received for being cramped. That said, the sloping roofline means headroom for rear passengers won’t be great.

Logic tells us the X2 will continue to command a premium over the normal X1. Those willing to pay extra will also lose some of the practicality in exchange for a bit more style, although the latter part is subjective.

Source: Kolesa