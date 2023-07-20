The second-generation BMW X2 is just around the corner. The premium and compact Sports Activity Coupe will be unveiled later this year before it goes on sale in 2024. Codename U10, the new BMW X2 has gone through a major redesign compared to the outgoing model. New spy photos give us a close look at its overall proportions and at one of the kidney grille options. This 2024 BMW X2 test mule showed up yesterday with a mesh kidney grille which will be standard on some models. (See spy photos here)

New Kidney Grille Options

Just like with most recent BMWs, the new U10 X2 will come with a couple options for the kidney grille. The aforementioned mesh grille will be featured on higher performance models while other variants will get a more conventional kidney grille with horizontal slats. Overall, the front end of the vehicle showcases a sense of familiarity, drawing inspiration from the latest X1 design. The front bumper has been modified, now sporting a sharper trapezoidal air intake for a more striking look. The headlights have also received an update with sleek arrow-shaped DRLs, reminiscent of the stylish design seen on the new X5 and 5 Series models.

As we shift our focus to the rear, the defining characteristic of this model becomes apparent—the striking coupe roofline. This generation sets itself apart from its predecessor by flaunting a more pronounced sloping roof, creating a cohesive look shared among the even-numbered X models. The window frame undergoes a transformation, tapering towards the D pillar and adopting an inverted Hofmeister kink, reminiscent of the X4’s design. While incorporating some of the X1’s profile elements, such as the sharp character line and flush door handles, it manages to establish its own distinct identity.

The taillights of the new 2024 BMW X2 will be undeniably eye-catching, boasting double C-shaped LEDs, setting it apart from the more minimalist taillights found on the X4 and X6. The X2 M-Sport variant will also include a new ducktail spoiler positioned below the rear windscreen, M-style mirrors, and a sizable blacked-out bumper, enhancing its sporty and aggressive stance.

M Performance Model: X2 M35i

Speaking of the top M Performance model, the 2024 BMW X2 M35i will be powered by the same turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline engine found in the X1 M35i, tuned to deliver 312 horsepower and a peak torque of 295 pound-feet (400 Newton meters) between 2,000 and 4,000 rpm. Of course, a BMW iX2 all-electric variant will be offered as well, but it’s unlikely to come to the United States. Production of the U10 X2 models will begin in November 2023 and run into 2030.

