BMW’s zero-emission lineup keeps on growing, and the latest addition to the EV garage is the i5. While the headlines have largely focused on the spicy M60, the more reasonably priced eDrive40 is likely to win the popularity contest among buyers. Nearly $20,000 separates the two models in the United States where this rear-wheel-drive, single-motor variant retails from $66,800. Although it significantly undercuts the M60, it’s still nearly $15,000 more expensive than the i4 eDrive35 also displayed last weekend at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

This i5 is not completely standard since it has a few upgrades to make it look better at the event. For starters, it’s dressed in M Sport attire – a $3,000 option in the US – with a Brooklyn Grey paint, 20-inch two-tone wheels, and red brake calipers. Naturally, BMW brought a right-hand-drive car to the event, featuring Smoke White upholstery. That’s actually Veganza, which is marketing speak for vegan leather. In fact, the 5 Series G60 is the company’s first production car to offer a truly vegan interior.

The car at Goodwood showcased an Aluminum Rhombicle trim on the dashboard, along with a decent amount of glossy black accents, and a flat-bottomed steering wheel. Much like the i7 M70 displayed at the same event, the i5 is among the first BMWs to get the iDrive 8.5 infotainment with the QuickSelect functionality that the X1 is also getting for its iDrive 9 setup.

Manufactured in Dingolfing, the new 5 Series lineup will be launched globally in October. It’ll be sold with gasoline, diesel, plug-in hybrid, and electric drivetrains, topped by the M5 coming next year. The range-topper will mark the return of the wagon (G99) to join the sedan (G90), with both featuring a PHEV V8 derived from the XM and packing an estimated 700+ horsepower.

BMW will further expand the 5 Series G60 lineup with the addition of a long-wheelbase sedan with ICE and EV power in China where the stretched version (G68) will be assembled from early 2024. While the outgoing G30 served as the basis for the 6 Series Gran Turismo, the oddball large hatchback won’t be renewed.