Your options are quite limited when it comes to choosing OEM wheels for the new M2 as BMW has only a few sets of alloys available for the G87. If none of them tickle your fancy, there are already plenty of aftermarket alternatives. Case in point, HRE Wheels is showing off its FlowForm FF21 set on the sports coupe finished in the exclusive Zandvoort Blue. The rear-wheel-drive machine also happens to have some add-ons like the chunky trunk lid spoiler, the side spats on the front bumper, side skirt winglets, and the 50 years of M roundels.

The wheels are available in 19- and 20-inch sizes, priced at $725 and $775 per wheel, respectively. You can have them with a Liquid Metallic look or this Tarmac finish pictured here on the new BMW M2. Alternatively, you can ask HRE for a custom finish but that’ll cost you an extra $200 per wheel. The lightest wheel tips the scales at 21 pounds (9.5 kilograms) and can be combined with a two-tone billet cap for $50 or a black/white/gray/red cap for $25. Made in Taiwan, the FF21 wheels benefit from a three-year warranty for the finish and a lifetime structural warranty.

If you’d rather stick with wheels from BMW, the most interesting one is available as an item from the M Performance Parts catalog. It’s the familiar 963 M forged wheel with a matte Jet Black finish but updated to do away with the regular five-lug nut configuration for a race car-esque center-lock setup. These measure 19 inches at the front and 20 inches at the rear, and BMW also puts center-lock wheels on the ultra-exclusive 3.0 CSL, with other models likely to follow in the near future.

Considering an M2 CS is already in the works for a potential 2025 launch, chances are the German luxury brand will install some new wheels for the high-performance version to further set it apart from the regular model.

Source: HRE Wheels