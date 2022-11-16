BMW’s “All you need to know” series continues with a new episode that puts the spotlight on the second-generation M2. The seven-minute video largely focuses on the standard model painted in Zandvoort Blue, but near the end of it, we can also have a closer look at a more expensive version. Slated to make its public debut in early December at the Essen Motor Show, the speedy coupe is presented with the full gamut of M Performance Parts.

Although we’ve seen the car before on several occasions, this is the first official confirmation coming straight from BMW that the M2 is getting centerlock wheels. The 963 M set finished in matte Jet Black is not new, but it’s now been updated to replace the typical five-lug nut configuration with a race car-like centerlock layout. The new M-branded forged wheels measure 19 inches at the front and 20 inches at the rear.

The extensive M Performance Parts catalog also includes a center-mounted quad exhaust system with stacked tips, a large rear wing, and generous use of carbon fiber throughout the exterior with numerous body add-ons. As for the livery, it’s a flashy wrap rather than paint and comes along with a massive “M2” decal on the hood.

The car in question is being presented with the 50 years of M anniversary roundels while the standard M2 is shown with the classic emblems. The regular car looks considerably more subtle without the M Performance Parts. Both vehicles have contrasting red calipers as part of the compound brakes, with no carbon-ceramic set available upon launch.

BMW shot the video in the Czech Republic at the Brno Circuit and you’ll notice both M2s had the optional carbon fiber roof. Filming the two sides of the M2 on the road goes to show how much more aggressive it looks with the M Performance Parts.

As you’ve probably heard, the G87 is the last BMW M product to eschew electrification as all products from 2023 will be hybrids. Eventually, there’s going to be an electric M.

