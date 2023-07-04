With the X1 M35i xDrive finally out and about, there’s finally an ICE alternative to the iX1 xDrive30 if you’re looking to get a compact crossover from Bavaria with some extra punch. BMW says the first-ever M Performance version of the X1 does 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 5.4 seconds while the iX1 takes only two-tenths of a second more, at 5.6 seconds.

Before real-life tests show how fast the X1 M35i really is, a new video highlights how zippy the iX1 is when pushed hard. Despite the less-than-ideal conditions, the small electric crossover hit 62 mph (100 km/h) from a standstill in 5.73 seconds, meaning it was only about a tenth of a second slower than what BMW claims. On a perfectly dry surface, it should prove to be a tad quicker than the sprint time achieved by CarExpert.

The iX1 xDrive30 is the sole version BMW is currently selling, featuring dual motors making a combined 313 horsepower and 494 Newton-meters (394 pound-feet) of torque. Later this year, we’re expecting a cheaper, single-motor configuration with front-wheel drive. It’s likely to be called the iX1 eDrive20 and enter production in November with around 200 horsepower on tap. In some ways, this should serve as an indirect replacement for the defunct i3 hatchback.

Meanwhile, there’s technically a second flavor of the iX1 money can buy today. Introduced back in April at Auto Shanghai 2023, the iX1 xDrive30L is a long-wheelbase derivative built in China for China with generous rear legroom.

Near the year’s end, BMW will unveil the next-generation X2 and its purely electric iX2 equivalent. It too will be made in Regensburg, Germany where the standard-wheelbase iX1 is assembled. All these crossovers share the CLAR platform with the combustion-engined models as it won’t be until 2025 when we’ll see the company’s first dedicated EVs based on the hugely promising Neue Klasse platform.

Source: CarExpert / YouTube