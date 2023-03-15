BMW’s electric onslaught will continue with a fully electric version based on the second-generation X2. Announced today during the BMW Group Annual Conference 2023, the first-ever iX2 will arrive near the end of the year together with the conventionally powered crossover-coupe. Chairman Oliver Zipse says the EV is going to be assembled in Regensburg (Germany) at the same factory where the iX1 is manufactured.

Production of the first-gen X2 ended last year, but BMW remains committed to this niche segment by working on a direct successor and giving it the electric treatment. Spy shots of camouflaged prototypes have revealed the styling will go through significant changes as the test vehicles hinted at a mini-X4 silhouette to move away from the raised hatchback profile of the original model.

An M Performance derivative is likely in the works, complete with a quad exhaust system and an updated B48 engine. We’ll learn more about the X2 M35i later this year when BMW will unveil the X1 M35i as the first M Performance variant of the X1. It is believed the turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline engine will be dialed to over 300 horsepower, channeled to both axles via an automatic transmission.

As for the zero-emission iX2, it’ll likely be offered at first in a dual-motor configuration to mirror the iX1 xDrive30e. Consequently, expect a combined output of 313 hp and 494 Nm (364 lb-ft) for a 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) run in 5.6 seconds. BMW could also be planning a lesser, single-motor iX2 with a front-wheel drive layout and the eDrive20 moniker.

The interior will be revamped courtesy of the next-generation iDrive system with dual screens behind curved glass. With the X1 about to get the iDrive 9 running on Android Automotive, chances are its swoopy sibling will get the new OS from day one, for both ICE and EV models. The infotainment should bring a more smartphone-like user interface with downloadable apps and other features.

Source: BMW