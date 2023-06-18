Every BMW enthusiast knows their favorite brand has been deliberately underrating the power figures for decades and the new M2 is no exception. After all, why should it be any different? The sports coupe uses the same S58 as the M3 and M4 models, and in those cars, the twin-turbo 3.0-liter inline-six also makes more power than claimed.

A new dyno test of a Sapphire Black G87 fitted with the six-speed manual gearbox shows the M2 is substantially stronger than claimed. BMW advertises the rear-wheel-drive machine with 453 horsepower at 6,250 rpm – a figure representing the six-cylinder’s output at the crank. However, this dyno run in West Chester, Pennsylvania at Race Precision shows the engine is making a healthy 477.68 hp at a higher 7,050 rpm.

Taking into consideration the 10% drivetrain loss “rule,” the S58 might actually be making over 500 hp at the crank. Torque is also way higher than advertised, with the dyno test showing 418 pound-feet (568 Newton-meters) at 3,160 rpm. As a refresher, BMW lists torque (at the crank) at 406 lb-ft (550 Nm) from 2,650 rpm, but in reality, the pulling power is considerably higher.

The M2 CS arriving around 2025 will dial the S58 to an even higher state of tune. We’re hearing it’s going to have somewhere in the region of 518 hp. However, although not really a surprise, BMW is unlikely to pair the uprated engine with a manual gearbox. The hotter Clubsport derivative will probably be offered exclusively with the eight-speed automatic transmission routing power to the rear axle.

The highest-performing application of the S58 resides in the ultra-exclusive 3.0 CSL, an amped-up M4 CSL launched last year to celebrate 50 years of M. In the retro-flavored sports coupe, the engine produces 553 hp. However, the modern-day Batmobile is down to 404 lb-ft (550 Nm), presumably because the manual gearbox it has can’t handle the full torque.

It is believed that BMW’s updates for the M3 and M4 Competition models due in 2024 will be updated to 518 hp, which would mean the M2 CS is going to match the muscle delivered by its bigger brothers. Also coming next year is an M4 CS, likely with the same 543-hp punch as the M3 CS introduced earlier this year.

Source: DivergedM2 / YouTube