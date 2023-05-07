BMW is gearing up to give their popular M3 and M4 models a facelift. While early speculation had suggested that the 2024 iterations of the BMW M3 and M4 would boast 525 horsepower, it appears that the actual output might be a tad lower. The G80 M3 and G82 M4 LCI models are expected to offer 518 horsepower, specifically for the M3/M4 Competition variants. It is unclear whether the rear-wheel drive M3 and M4 brothers will also get a power bump, but that seems unlikely considering the limitations of the six-speed manual transmission.

518 horsepower, new iDrive System

Of course, design changes are expected. Recent spy photos revealed some sleek headlights with unique inner graphics which will align with the recent design language seen on the X1 or on the upcoming G60 5 Series. The taillights will also receive a facelift with new inner graphics as well. Expect to see changes to the diffuser as well. Inside, the 2024 BMW M3 and M4 will continue to use the large curved display, only this time powered by iDrive 8.5. We won’t be surprised also if BMW will offer an updated color palette, along with new trims and leather options. The carbon bucket seats will continue to be offered as an option.

Production Begins Summer 2024

Initially, it was anticipated that this iteration of the BMW M3 and M4 would undergo minor updates with the mid-cycle LCI, but there were no plans for a significant facelift. However, given that these M models are expected to remain in the market for a considerable period, BMW may have reconsidered and opted to refresh their appearance to keep them current. Production for the G82 M4 Coupe, G83 M4 Convertible and G83 M3 Sedan is slated to begin in Summer 2024, with deliveries in the following months. We also learned that the M3 and M4 models won’t be phased out until 2027-2028.

With this news of an extended life cycle for the current M3 and M4, many are left wondering about the future of their next-generation models. Initially, it was widely believed that the upcoming M3 and M4 would be plug-in hybrids, but with the added production time, BMW will most certainly go all-electric. The Neue Klasse family of cars will arrive in 2025 and first M electric vehicles will hit the road before 2030. BMW is already using an i4 prototype as the test bed of their future EV platform for M models.