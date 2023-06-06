In July 2022, Rolls-Royce inaugurated a new dealership in the United Arab Emirates with the Private Office Dubai. Fast forward only 11 months later, the first commission from the high-end showroom is already being revealed as a two-tone Bespoke build based on the Ghost Extended. The stretched sedan is a one-off affair combining Sunrise Sparkle and White Sands colors to lend the ultra-luxury saloon a classy appearance.

Discreetly separating the two colors is a hand-painted coachline in Moccasin that goes from front to back. Less subtle is the illuminated Pantheon grille that gives the Ghost Extended an imposing front end. Rolls-Royce says it took inspiration from the Middle Eastern sunrise and the Arabian sands to create the bespoke finish of this unique car.

Stepping inside the lavish cabin, the Private Office Dubai opted to continue the two-tone theme but chose instead a Grace White and Moccasin cabin. RR’s signature Starlight Headliner has been configured to replicate shooting stars. As with all the other Ghost models, it features a whopping 100 kilograms (220 pounds) of sound-deadening material installed in the chassis, body, and even the tires.

Like all the other Rolls-Royce available today – except for the fully electric Spectre coupe – the Ghost Extended is motivated by a V12 engine. The twin-turbo 6.75-liter powerhouse is good for 571 hp and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft) to deliver effortless cruising. One-percents who can afford to buy a new RR should know the twelve-cylinder engine is living on borrowed time as the Goodwood-based marque will go purely electric by the end of the decade.

The Private Office Dubai – the first outside of the UK and with more on the way – is more than just a fancy showroom. RR describes it as a “space which provides a unique experience; it’s where our clients can bring their ideas to life and explore the marque’s Home and people in real-time, via seamless technology.”

Source: Rolls-Royce