Rolls-Royce introduced the Spectre as the brand’s first-ever EV last October when it announced deliveries to customers would start in the final quarter of 2023. Meanwhile, the world’s first “Ultra-Luxury Electric Super Coupe” is celebrating its UK dealer debut by being showcased at the flagship showroom in Berkeley Street, Mayfair. Following its static display in London, the high-end EV will embark on a countrywide tour, allowing prospective customers to discover the zero-emission luxobarge.

If the car looks familiar, there’s a very good reason for that. We saw it just last month on the shores of Lake Como in Italy during the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este. The blue example manufactured in right-hand-drive configuration with a contrasting orange coachline rides on two-tone 23-inch wheels. In fact, RR is proud to say Spectre is the first production two-door coupe to get this generous wheel size in almost a century. The classy EV retains the signature coach doors, which are adorned by wood Canadel Panelling and incorporate 4,796 discreetly illuminated “stars.”

Although it carries a starting price of over $400,000, the Spectre is in high demand. Rolls-Royce certainly said newly placed orders won’t be fulfilled until 2025, according to CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös in a recent interview with BMWBLOG. An indirect successor to the Phantom Coupe rather than the now-defunct Wraith, the new Spectre is the first of several EVs planned by the British luxury marque to arrive this decade. By the end of 2030, the company will completely abandon combustion engines.

An imposingly large coupe, Spectre is a whopping 5453 millimeters (214.68 inches) long and 2080 mm (81.88 inches) wide. It has a huge wheelbase of 3210 mm (126.37) and weighs a colossal 2,975 kilograms (6,558 pounds), making it the BMW Group’s largest production vehicle as it’s even heavier than the XM plug-in hybrid SUV. The only other car we can think of that could end up even heavier is the i7 Protection armored sedan coming in the fourth quarter of this year.

Source: Rolls-Royce