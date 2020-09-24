The Rolls-Royce family gains a new member – The Ghost Extended. The new model offers 170mm more space than “regular” Ghost, providing more rear legroom than any four-seat sedan with the exception of a Rolls-Royce Phantom Extended. In a press release, Rolls says that Ghost Extended customers wanted no compromise to Ghost’s pure, minimalist design.

Therefore, the Goodwood-based designers worked to cloak the extra length by only extending the rear door and body around the rear door apertures, preserve. Also, for the first time, a reclining Serenity Seat can be selected. As with any Rolls, a Champagne fridge is provided between the rear seats, in case you need to transition from business to leisure.

But in typical Rolls fashion, the designers wanted to make sure that every detail is being taken care of. So the brand consulted with a Master Sommelier to learn that the optimum serving temperatures of non-vintage Champagne is around six degrees centigrade and vintage Champagnes is around 11 degrees centigrade. To that end, the refrigerator operates two cooling modes, chilling to six degrees and 11 degrees.

The cabin is further refined with a new Micro-Environment Purification System (MEPS). This technology enhances existing air filtration systems through software and hardware. Highly sensitive Impurity Detection Sensors detect ambient air quality, automatically activating fresh air intakes into Recirculation Mode.

If unacceptable levels of airborne contaminants are detected, the air is passed through a nanofleece filter that is capable of removing nearly all ultra-fine particles within the cabin in less than two minutes.

Power is provided by a 6.75-liter twin turbocharged engine developed exclusively for Ghost. It produces 571PS and 850Nm of torque. The requirement for silence when traveling is answered through 100kg of acoustic damping materials incorporated into the chassis, bodywork and tires.

First customer deliveries will be made in the fourth quarter of 2020.