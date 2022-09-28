The 2023 7 Series’ debut largely revolved around the fully electric i7, but BMW is now ready to diversify the lineup. Mainly for Europe where diesel engines are still relevant, the 740d xDrive has an inline-six 3.0-liter mill that has been significantly improved compared to its predecessor. The biggest change is represented by the adoption of 48V mild-hybrid tech, which consists of an electric motor built into the eight-speed automatic transmission.

On its own, the diesel is good for 286 horsepower (210 kilowatts) at 4,000 rpm and 650 Newton-meters (479 pound-feet) of torque from 1,500 rpm. As for the e-motor, it’s capable of delivering a maximum of 18 hp (13 kW) and 200 Nm (147 lb-ft). With the power of the two combined, the new 740d xDrive offers 300 horsepower (220 kilowatts) and a generous peak torque of 670 Newton-meters (494 pound-feet).

Aside from the partial electrification, the powertrain benefits from newly developed steel pistons to achieve a high combustion pressure and deliver a more aggressive exhaust note. BMW says the engineers also improved the effectiveness of the oil separation process. In addition, the new common-rail direct injection system works with solenoid valve injectors delivering up to 12 injections per power stroke with a maximum pressure of 2,500 bar.

The reworked diesel engine in conjunction with the mild-hybrid setup helps the 740d xDrive reach 62 mph (100 km/h) from rest in 5.8 seconds en route to an electronically governed 155 mph (250 km/h). That’s not too shabby for a vehicle that weighs 2,180 kilograms (4,806 pounds). Being a diesel engine, the inline-six is impressively thrifty, especially when you take into consideration the new 7 Series is larger and therefore heavier than its predecessor. Fuel consumption in the WLTP combined cycle is as low as 6.1 liters / 100 km with corresponding CO2 emissions of 160 g/km.

Already available to order in Germany, the 2023 BMW 740d xDrive is scheduled to enter production in November. The first deliveries will be made next spring and prices start at €114,300.

Source: BMW