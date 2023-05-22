BMW of North America announced today that certain models will get the iDrive 8.5 operating system starting this July. The BMW Operating System 8.5 will be implemented in the following BMW models: iX, i4, and 7 Series. In August, the new system will be integrated into X5 and X6 models (excluding M models with QuickSelect), X7 models, and XM models (without QuickSelect).With the i7 M70 introduced last month, BMW is already beginning the transition to iDrive 8.5. The new BMW 5 Series and i5 will be next to receive the updated operating system.

The user interface has been slightly revamped with the live widgets displayed in a vertical layout on the driver’s side of the user interface, accessible with a simple touch. The feature is called QuickSelect and will enable users to directly access entertainment programs, contact lists, vehicle settings, and initiate interactions with the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant, all through touch input.

BMW says that once the desired settings have been selected, returning to the home screen will be as easy as tapping the home icon located at the bottom of the display. The idea behind the change is to offer a higher level of customization and quicker access to often-used functions without having to navigate through submenus. One of the main reasons people are criticizing automakers for the proliferation of touchscreens is the difficulty to reach a certain feature, which used to be accessible at the press of a button.

BMWBLOG was given the opportunity to take a tour of the latest infotainment system at the Auto Shanghai 2023 in China. You can see the new iDrive 8.5 in action through the video below.