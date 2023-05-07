Never has the BMW 7 Series been this configurable as the G70 took the customization options to a whole new level. A new photoshoot of the seventh 7 takes us to the Czech Republic at a golf resort in Prague where an M3 Touring with M Performance Parts posed for the camera the other day. The fullsize luxury sedan in question is a 750e xDrive with a plug-in hybrid powertrain.

As you can probably tell by the chrome accents, it does away with the M Sport Package (or the M Sport Package Pro) and sticks to the base Design Pure Excellence trim. The Mercedes S-Class rival is wearing a two-tone paint by combining Aventurine Red Metallic for the bottom half of the body with Sapphire Black for the upper section. It rides on the larger 21-inch wheels featuring a bi-color finish.

The posh cabin carries over the exterior theme by having the Merino leather upholstery in Bordeaux Red with black accents. You can tell the latest 7 Series has grown by the sheer amount of legroom available for rear passengers. BMW stretched its flagship car beyond the length of the old G12, with its wheelbase now measuring a stately 3215 millimeters (126.6 inches). The latest 7er is sold exclusively in one size, even in China where the model still carries the “L” suffix.

Making the most out of the elongated wheelbase is the Executive Lounge Package with the 31.3-inch Theatre Screen for watching videos, sports, and even for playing video games. It’s not the only display in the back as each door panel has a 5.5-inch touchscreen from which rear-seat occupants control a plethora of in-car functions.

The driver shouldn’t feel (too) jealous since there are more than a few niceties up front as well, including the crystal iDrive rotary knob and gear selector. This 7 Series also has a flat-bottomed steering wheel and a carbon fiber trim adorning the dashboard and center console. It’s worth noting the 750e is technically one of the more affordable versions of the luxobarge and yet it seems just as fancy as an M760e or an i7 M70.

