For decades, there was only one BMW shooting brake—the BMW Z3 M Coupe, nicknamed the “Clown Shoe” for its unusual shape. Since then, BMW fans have loved the Clown Shoe, despite its ungainly looks, because of its quirky attitude and fun driving dynamics. It was a ray of wonderful sunshine cutting through the typical corporate BMW gray. However, BMW never made a follow up, despite the love from the fanbase. Until now, sort of, as BMW just unveiled the Concept Touring Coupe at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este.

The BMW Concept Touring Coupe (henceforth known as Z4 Coupe) is just that—a concept. It’s based on the BMW Z4, just with a shooting brake body style. In many ways, it’s very similar to the idea of the original Z3 M Coupe but it’s also fundamentally different. So let’s take a look at the two cars and see how they compare.

Both cars are proportionally very similar, with long hoods, healthy dash-to-axle ratios, short rear decks, a rear axle barely behind the driver’s seat, a sharply raked windshield, and a stubby trunk. However, stylistically, they’re very different. The Z3 M Coupe is very curvy, with rounded edges and a bubbly rear end and, because it was an M car, its front fenders are flared and muscular. While the Z4 Coupe is far sharper, features no such muscular fenders (it isn’t an M car), has more aggressive styling, and it even has a Hofmeister Kink, something that the original does not. I don’t think it’s out of line to speak for everyone and say that the new car is far better looking than the old one.

However, the interiors of both cars are very, very different. In fact, they couldn’t be more different. The BMW Z3 M Coupe was pretty much just a standard Z3 inside, with some sportier M looking bits. While the Z4 Coupe is an extraordinarily expensive concept car, with bespoke luggage and handcrafted leather, designed to wow rich people at the most overly opulent car show in the world. It’s still a Z4 inside, just one wrapped in the most expensive of leather. And its luggage compartment looks like something out of a Bentley.

There’s no word on whether the BMW Z4 Coupe will become a production car. If it does, it’s also unclear if BMW will keep it as luxurious as the concept car. However, I think I can once again speak for everyone when I say that we’re just happy to see a BMW shooting brake once again.