There are a few classic Bimmers that fly a bit under the radar for non-BMW loyalists. One of which is the BMW Z3 M Coupe, nicknamed the “Clown Shoe,” a hilariously fun little car that few car enthusiasts care much about. However, it deserves more attention because it’s a sensational little driver’s car and an incredibly unique one, to boot. Which is why it might be investing in one, such as this Imola Red example currently for sale on Cars and Bids.

The BMW Z3 M Coupe was sort of a skunkworks project by BMW M engineers, who decided to fit a roof to a Z3 Roadster to fix its lack of rigidity. The Z3 chassis was a good one, with agile handling and excellent balance. However, its lack of structural rigidity made it compromised as a performance car. When engineers, working nights and weekends, decided to fix the issue with a funky roof/hatch to it, they also stuffed in the 3.2-liter inline-six from the E46 M3 and gave it sportier suspension bits.

As a result, those skunkworks engineers almost accidentally created an icon. It turned out to be such a great driver’s car that the typically stuffy board members had no choice but to approve it for production. Instantly, it became a beloved little sports car among media members and BMW fans but it wasn’t exactly the best of sellers. Its strange looks made the Z3 M Coupe a hard pill for many customers to swallow. However, those that did get on board loved their cars and the Z3 M Coupe quickly grew a cult following.

Now, decades later, the BMW Z3 M Coupe has become a beloved fan favorite and one that’s been appreciating in value for years. So this Imola Red example—probably the best color—for sale should catch the eye of anyone looking for a collectable Bimmer. It looks to be in very good shape and features a unique interior black/red color combination. With over 91,000 miles, it’s been well driven but still has great mileage considering its age. But that’s what you want to see because you can actually drive the thing without being afraid of racking up its miles. This is car that won’t make you a fortune but it is one that’s going to appreciate while you enjoy it for a few years. So it will be a great buy for anyone who’s willing to drive such a funky looking car.

[Source: Cars and Bids]