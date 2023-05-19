It’s been 11 years since BMW introduced the Z4 Zagato Coupe at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, and in 2023, we’re back on the shores of Lake Como in Italy to get acquainted with its spiritual successor. While the previous concept was based on the second-generation Z4 (E89), the latest concept started off as a G29. We spent some quality time shooting the coupe-ified sports car to discover all of its new details, beyond the fixed roof.

Wheels with an ALPINA vibe

We’d argue it’s more than just a Z4 M40i Coupe since BMW went for a shooting brake body style reminiscent of the Z3-based M Coupe (E36/8). This is still a two-seater car, albeit more practical than before by accommodating a spacious cargo area in the back, helped by the nearly flat roofline. What’s old is new again considering those wheels send a strong ALPINA Z8 vibe. It’s worth mentioning the car wasn’t fully built by Magna Steyr like the regular Z4 as the one-of-a-kind coupe was hand-crafted.

Inspired by the BMW Z4

The grille is wide but not overly tall since it retains just about the same proportions as the regular Z4’s kidneys while adopting a new pattern with dual vertical slats. A look at the side profile shows BMW is still finding ways to freshen up the Hofmeister kink, and this latest version is a focal point of the vehicle’s silhouette.

More significant changes have occurred at the rear where BMW installed bulging fenders and got rid of the third brake light to enable a cleaner design. The top of the tailgate hosts a bespoke spoiler while the bumper has a new diffuser flanked by the large exhaust tips reserved for the M Performance version. Inside, the braided leather is a nice touch we’d like to see on production cars offered with Individual upholsteries.

The standard Z4 was already one of the prettiest BMWs on sale and transforming it into a two-door wagon has only made it even more of a looker. As always, beauty is in the eye of the beholder but most of us can agree it’ll be a sad day when the compact cabriolet will be discontinued. It’ll reportedly be retired in 2026, without a direct replacement sight. As for this Concept Touring Coupe, it’ll remain a one-off affair.