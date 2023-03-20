The law of supply and demand is very much alive in 2023, even though many scoffed at the idea of charging €750,000 for a re-bodied BMW M4 CSL. Despite the exorbitant price tag, the Munich-based automaker had no problems selling the entire production run. All 50 cars found their rightful owners shortly after the official debut.

BMW has gone to great lengths to explain what makes the 3.0 CSL more special compared to the “regular” M4 CSL. Aside from the coach-built body, the exclusive coupe has a bit more power, a manual gearbox, and manually applied M colors on its Alpine White body. It takes almost two weeks to assemble a single car as each goes through eight major assembly cycles before a final inspection process and a test drive at the adjacent track. The vehicle is produced at a dedicated workshop outside the Dingolfing Plant.

The 3.0 CSL is being built exclusively in left-hand-drive specification and has not been homologated for the United States. We can exclusively reveal that a few of them might be displayed in May at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este. BMW has so far only shown its very own prototype (00/50), but the vehicles on the shores of Lake Como will be production cars sold to customers. It’s the perfect venue to showcase the company’s most expensive new car ever, though not the most valuable of all BMWs considering the $2.5-million 507 Roadster we recently saw at the Amelia Concours d’Elegance.

The 3.0 CSL served as the culmination of BMW M’s 50th-anniversary celebrations in 2022 when the “world’s most powerful letter” also gave us the long-awaited M3 Touring, a new M2, and the controversial XM. It seems highly unlikely these cars will be a common sight, not only because just 50 units are being built, but also due to their value. As with hypercars, most owners will prefer to keep them locked up in a climate-controlled garage rather than use them since that would hurt their value.

For the rest of us, let’s just hope that lovely kidney grille design will trickle down to regular BMW M products. Centerlock forged wheels already have since you can get them as an optional item from the vast M Performance Parts catalog tailored to the M2 G87.

Source: BMW