MINI sold its first car in Brazil back in April 2009, and after 14 years, the 25,000th vehicle has been delivered to its rightful owner. To celebrate the milestone, the local branch is introducing a special version of the John Cooper Works hot hatch. It goes by the name of Zesty Yellow 25k Edition, and as its moniker implies, the car is exclusively offered with eye-catching Zesty Yellow paint.

It’s based on the three-door version and has contrasting piano black accents throughout the exterior while having the Multitone roof that goes from white to black as you move to the rear of the car. The dual white stripes on the hood are hard to miss, as are the red brake calipers behind the two-tone alloy wheels measuring 18 inches and wrapped in run-flat tires.

MINI has spruced up the cabin by installing stainless steel pedal covers and Alcantara upholstery while some of the trim pieces have a piano black surface. To sweeten the pot, the Zesty Yellow 25k Edition comes bundled with a personalized kit, which will include a certificate attesting to the car’s limited status. Only 25 units will be available to purchase, with all getting the eight-speed automatic transmission.

MINI Brazil is already accepting preorders for the performance hatchback and will deliver the first cars next month. Price? It’ll set you back R$ 319,990, which works out to about $64,600 at current exchange rates.

The Zesty Yellow 25k Edition follows another JCW-based version introduced earlier this week, the 1to6 Edition of which 999 units will be available globally only with the six-speed manual gearbox. In fact, it’s believed to be the final new MINI to offer a stick shift.

The upcoming lineup of MINIs will be the last generation to have combustion engines before the switch to EVs in the early 2030s. The John Copper Works models fueled by gasoline will peacefully coexist with performance EVs for several years.

Source: MINI