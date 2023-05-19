Less than 24 hours have passed since an official image of the BMW i5 emerged online and now we’ve stumbled upon another photo of the G60. It depicts a regular 5 Series in a plug-in hybrid specification judging by the charging port on the front fender. It appears to eschew the M Sport Package of the fully electric 5er we saw yesterday, thus giving us the opportunity to see a different configuration of the luxury sedan.

We could be looking at the 530e with a turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline engine working together with an electric motor. In the outgoing G30 LCI, the setup is good for a little over 290 horsepower and 420 Nm (310 lb-ft) of torque. A minor boost in output could be planned as BMW has a track record of making its PHEVs stronger as the years go by. It remains to be seen whether it’ll be offered once again with a choice of rear- and all-wheel drive. Whatever the case may be, it should provide a better electric range after bumping the size of the battery from the current 12 kWh.

The design is evolutionary rather than revolutionary, and many will argue that’s for the better considering some of the recent BMWs have sparked quite the controversy. Arrow-shaped daytime running lights pointing outward are like those of the 2024 X5 and X6. As is the case with the two SUVs, the new 5 Series sticks to one-piece headlights instead of adopting the split arrangement of the 7 Series, X7 LCI, and XM.

As seen in numerous spy shots as well as BMW’s own teaser images of the i5, the kidney grille isn’t huge, at least not by 2023 standards. Even from this angle, we can see the back of the iDrive 8 with its dual-screen arrangement, and this particular 5 Series appears to have the optional head-up display, along with the obvious sunroof.

With the debut scheduled to take place next week, don’t be too surprised if additional images will be published on social media in the meantime. As always, we will be keeping an eye on any potential leaks.

Source: imgbb