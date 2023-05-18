As is almost always the case, an official image of a future BMW product has surfaced on social media days before the actual debut. In this latest leak, we’re dealing with the next-generation 5 Series Sedan (G60), specifically the fully electric i5. It doesn’t matter a great deal whether the photo depicts a combustion-engined version or the EV since they’ll look nearly identical, mirroring the relationship between the 7 Series and i7.

We are likely looking at the base i5 eDrive40 with the M Sport Package as the i5 M60 will get its own grille design along with other sporty bits to set the M Performance derivative apart from the lesser variant. As seen in plenty of spy shots and teaser images, the eighth-generation 5 Series plays it safe with the design by avoiding the controversial appearance of the big-brother 7 Series with its split headlights and XXL-sized kidneys.

Looking a tad sharper than the outgoing G30, the new 5er switches to flush door handles as other recent BMWs to create a more slippery side profile for better efficiency. The shoulder line is now above the door handles and there’s a character line that gently rises as it approaches the end of the rear doors. Those redesigned headlights appear to have pointier daytime running lights in the same vein as the 2024 X5 LCI while the generous air intakes are reserved for cars equipped with the M Sport Package.

Assuming it really is the eDrive50, it has a single motor mounted at the rear where it delivers 335 horsepower. BMW estimates the entry-level i5 will do 468-582 kilometers (291-362 miles) in the WLTP cycle while the US-spec equivalent should cover 295 miles (475 kilometers) per EPA’s testing procedure. The dual-motor M60 with xDrive will up the power ante to nearly 600 hp but it’ll obviously sacrifice some of the efficiency by not being able to match the RWD model’s range.

BMW will unveil the 2024 5 Series Sedan next week in ICE, PHEV, and EV flavors. The more practical Touring is likely to be revealed before the end of the year and will be offered as an i5 from next year. Around 2025, the M5 will complete the lineup and we’re hearing it’ll once again be available as a wagon.

