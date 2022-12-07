One of the better all-around sedans in BMW’s lineup is the 2022 BMW 530e plug-in hybrid. It’s smooth, comfortable, efficient, and powerful enough to feel special. However, it’s also getting a bit long in the tooth, as the current G30 5 series is getting ready to be replaced. Typically, cars can be had at discounts as they near the end of their product cycle, as car dealerships looks to shed old inventory to prepare for the new stuff.

The next generation of the BMW 5 Series will likely go on sale toward the tail end of 2023 and will be sold as a 2024 model. So that means you’ll be able to buy some 2022 BMW 530e models still left on dealer lots in 2023 for pretty good prices. Is it worth snagging discounted older models or are you better off waiting for the next-generation G60 model?

Powertrain

The 2022 BMW 530e is powered by a 2.0-liter turbo-four paired with an electric motor. Combined, it makes 288 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque. All of that power goes through an eight-speed automatic and xDrive all-wheel drive. It’s a solid powertrain, one that’s far smoother in its operation than you might imagine a four-pot hybrid to be, and packs plenty of punch. It can get around 32 mpg, when combining its gas and electric powertrains, which is good but isn’t quite as fuel efficient as a diesel. However, it does emit fewer emissions and is better for the environment. Plus, it can do around 21 miles of pure electric range. It’s not much but it can get you to a shop or two without burning a drop of gas.

Design

As old as it is (the G30 5 Series launch was one of my first press launches!), the G30 5 Series is still a great looking sedan. Now that it’s been facelifted, it looks even better. With so many new BMWs looking odd and controversial, the G30’s handsome, simple, and sophisticated looks are getting better and better the car ages. It might not be as pretty as the new Mercedes-Benz E-Class or as flashy as the Genesis G80 but it’s still a good looking car and one that will continue to look great as the years go on.

Interior

This is where some customers might feel the 2022 BMW 530e’s age. While the cabin of the G30 5 Series still looks good, its tech and design is a bit old. It still even has that funky looking shift lever. Quality is still top notch and it’s still supremely comfortable but it will look and feel a bit dated compared to newer luxury cars in the segment. So if you’re someone who buys a car mostly for its interior, you might want to hold off for the newer model.

Pricing

The 2022 BMW 530e starts at $57,395, which is about par for the course when it comes to midsize premium plug-in hybrid sedans. The next-generation is also likely to see a price increase. Admittedly, it might come with more standard kit, just from being more high-tech, but the G30 model will be cheaper than the G60. That is, if the G60’s plug-in hybrid model is available at launch. You might have to wait until 2024, or even beyond, for the hybrid model.

Conclusion

Is the G30 2022 BMW 530e still a good buy, with its impending replacement on the horizon? If you can live without the latest and greatest technology, I’d say that it is. The new car is going to be great but it’s still based on a version of the same chassis and will have very similar powertrains. So it’s likely going to feel largely similar. If you can save some money, based on a great deal for a 2022 model, then it could be worth it. However, if you want the latest tech and design, the G60 isn’t far away and will be worth waiting for.