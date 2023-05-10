There hasn’t been much coverage about the 2023 BMW M3 CS since the super sedan was introduced in late January at the 24 Hours of Daytona. Thankfully, the automaker’s Polish division is addressing the lack of content with a new photoshoot to mark the special edition’s local debut. Finished in Frozen Solid White, the Clubsport performance saloon made the trip to the Trójmiasto metropolitan area.

An optional Individual paint exclusive to the M3 CS, this matte finish is offered alongside Brooklyn Grey and Black Sapphire metallic paints, plus the striking Signal Green also coming from the Individual catalog. Regardless of the color you go for, BMW delivers the car with exposed carbon fiber surfaces for the mirror caps, front air intakes and splitter, rear spoiler and apron, plus the dual recesses in the hood. The red contour of the grille and badges take after the M4 CSL.

Photographed early in the morning, the M3 CS gets the same yellow LED daytime running lights as the M4 CSL from which it has also inherited the meaner front bumper. As a matter of fact, it can be considered as a sedan version of the Competition Sport Lightweight but without the Draconian diet that the two-door model has been subjected to. Another difference between the two is the xDrive setup of the M3 CS whereas the M4 CSL is RWD-only.

BMW intends to make anywhere between 1,700 to 2,000 M3 CS units, with the option of manufacturing more should there be enough demand and available capacity at the Munich factory. An M4 CS might follow, but with the M4 being spied while hiding a Life Cycle Impulse, logic tells us a watered-down CSL won’t premiere until sometime next year.

Rumor has it an M3 CS Touring is under consideration and it’s already being tested at the Nürburgring. It needs to be approved by the higher-ups first to happen, and its existence also depends on available production capacity at the plant.

Source: BMW