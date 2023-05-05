Seeing the LCI update for the BMW M3 and M4 is going to be a bit weird for most BMW fans. The LCI for the G8X-generation of cars will mark the end for the internal combustion BMW M3 and its variants. After that, the M3—and all other cars attached to it—will go fully electric. So when we see these spy photos of the BMW M4 Convertible LCI, we’re seeing the beginning of the end. (We don’t own these spy photos but you can see them here)

As with most BMW LCI test mules, the M4 Convertible seen here wears camo only on its front and rear ends. While the camo covers most of the design changes at both ends, there are some new details to spot.

Up front, you can see it has new headlights, which have arrow-like LEDs, much like BMW’s newer models. This specific car seems to have an extra aggressive front lip spoiler, so it may have some sort of aero package or M Performance parts. Or maybe the M4 just comes with that after the LCI. Out back, the taillights are mostly covered in camouflage but you can see that they look updated from the current car. While it might not have the exact taillights from the M4 CSL, it seems to have similar lighting elements inside.

It’s unclear if there will be any chassis, suspension, or steering upgrades that come with the M4 LCI but we do know it will get a slight power bump. The M4 Convertible only comes in Competition xDrive-spec, which means its 3.0-liter twin-turbo I6 currently makes 503 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque. However, when it gets the LCI treatment, Competition-spec models will get 518 horsepower but their torque figures will likely stay the same. That isn’t enough power to be noticeable, especially when both the M3 and M4 are already both ballistic, but it’s more and more is always better, right?

The BMW M3 and M4 LCI will be bitter sweet because it will be an update to an already great car, making it even better, but it’s also the end of the line. The M4 Convertible isn’t exactly the enthusiast’s choice, given its extra weight and inherent lack of rigidity. However, the upcoming LCI version will be the last time customers will be able to hear the song of an M3 inline-six without a roof. After that, get used to hearing Hans Zimmer’s soundtrack.

[Source: Car Scoops]