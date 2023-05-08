Characterized by BMW as being “The Re-Edition of a Legend,” the M4 CSL was introduced nearly a year ago with three color options: Frozen Brooklyn Grey, Sapphire Black, and Alpine White. To no one’s surprise, the German premium brand decided to highlight the matte paint, which was exclusive to the “Competition, Sport, Lightweight” at the time of the model’s introduction.

BMW USA’s press car happens to have the pricey Individual paint job and recently stopped by AMMO NYC to have its body thoroughly cleaned. The pro detailers explain why it’s tricky to maintain a car with matte paint, mainly because polishing the body will only make the paint look worse. It’s also not recommended to insist on a certain area to get rid of stains and marks. Chemical cleaning is your best bet when dealing with a matte paint, which has the tendency to accumulate dirt more than a regular finish.

Aside from focusing on the body, AMMO NYC also polished the glossy black surfaces of the kidney grille and worked on the red brake calipers as well. Those black 19-inch front and 20-inch rear wheels carrying the 50 years of M roundels were also in need of some pampering as the car has seen plenty of track use. Since press cars are driven by more than a few people, the cabin had to be detailed as well.

BMW is making only 1,000 units of the M4 CSL, its fastest production car around the Nürburgring. Production of the $139,900 high-performance coupe started in July 2022 at the Dingolfing Plant. A lesser version might hit the market in the foreseeable future as M boss Frank van Meel told us there is room in the lineup for another M4 CS.

For 50 wealthy individuals, BMW is making an M4 CSL-based 3.0 CSL (553 hp instead of 543 hp) with even more power and a manual gearbox.

Source: AMMO NYC / YouTube