A ‘CS’ version of the new BMW M2 was inevitable. BMW has been CS-ifying every major M car since the F80-generation M3. However, this is the first time we’re seeing a real G87 M2 CS in the flesh, albeit camouflage-covered flesh. (We don’t own these spy photos but you can see them here)

Some camera-wielding internet sleuth found the BMW M2 CS parked in public, wearing full camouflaged, and was able to snap some shockingly close up shots. While the camouflage covers the entire car, and completely hides its design details, we can see the aerodynamic changes the CS model has over the standard car. Most notably the rear spoiler, which is a ducktail spoiler integrated into the truck lid and is shockingly large. It looks to be almost as large as the one found on the M4 CSL.

Up front, it gets a more aggressive lip spoiler, which is to be expected. Obviously, the grille and headlight situation remains the same as with the standard M2, as CS models don’t really go that far. However, it’s worth noting as many BMW enthusiasts are disappointed with the decision to give the M2 different grilles than the standard 2 Series. But that disappointment won’t change with the CS.

You can expect its wheels to change, though. This test mule wears the same wheels as the normal BMW M2 but that likely won’t continue to the production car. BMW’s CS models have always had unique wheels, so expect the M2 CS to get its own unique rollers, too. It’s possible, and perhaps even likely, that the M2 CS will use the M2’s M Performance wheels.

As a whole, the M2 CS looks good so far. It has the right about of aggression without going overboard, like the M4 CSL. The inside should be similar to other CS and CSL models, with less sound deadening, fewer cabin niceties, and maybe some cool bits of trim.

Under the hood, the M2 CS will use a tuned version of the standard car’s S58 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged I6, which could make around 500 horsepower. In such a compact package, 500 horsepower is a ton. However, it’s not an absurd power figure in the M2 because of its weight. The standard BMW M2 weights frighteningly close to 4,000 lbs, and is almost the same as the M4 Competition, so it will be able to handle the power. We can’t wait to see the final BMW M2 CS production car, as it’s likely going to be the last special purely internal combustion BMW ever.

