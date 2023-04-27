Leave it to BMW to make a brown shade look great as Zanzibar II works quite nicely on just about all cars we’ve seen so far wearing the rare Individual paint. For the first time, at least to our knowledge, the M3 Touring has been blessed with this finish, contrasted by carbon fiber mirror caps and a black roof. It also has the anniversary roundels celebrating half a century of M, plus Shadowline headlights with a dark tint.

Since I’m not a big fan of black wheels, I am happy to report this striking G81 build has the two-tone alloys in the 825 M style. Complementing the Zanzibar II paint is the equally eye-catching interior in Kyalami Orange with black accents. The M3 Touring was built with comfort in mind since it has the standard seats rather than the optional carbon fiber bucket seats.

It’s perfectly understandable why this specification might not be your cup of tea, especially considering the orange interior. Beauty is in the eye of the beholder and BMW wants that beholder to find their idea of beauty by offering a vast array of personalization options through the Individual catalog. There are dozens of paint jobs available for the super wagon. However, the king of customization remains is the i7 M70 with over 100 Individual paints.

Speaking of BMW’s quickest and most powerful EV to date, the i7 M70 was showcased at Auto Shanghai with a paint job akin to Zanzibar II (codename P7W). It’s called Liquid Copper and was combined on the electric luxobarge with Black Sapphire for the upper half of the body. A quick look at the company’s revamped Individual Visualizer reveals another similar shade, namely Sepia Brown.

Paint options aside, you can’t have the M3 Touring with a carbon fiber roof as it’s only available on the M3 Sedan and the lesser M340i Sedan. BMW said it would’ve been too much of a hassle to rework the assembly line for what it projects will be a low-volume product.

Source: SCchannelBG / YouTube