There’s so much more to see at the Auto Shanghai 2023 beyond the i7 M70 as BMW is putting on quite the show in China, the automaker’s largest single market. Aside from showcasing the XM Label Red, i3 Sedan, and the long-wheelbase X1/iX1, the Munich-based marque also has an M4 up on display. Not just any G82, but one painted in Speed Yellow and decked out with M Performance Parts.

The car in question is a Competition model with more than a few carbon fiber upgrades, starting at the front where the bumper has gained a pair of canards on each side of the bumper. The M4 also has beefier side skirts, but it’s the rear that has been subjected to more significant changes. Aside from the rear wing with M Performance branding, the showcar has the controversial stacked exhaust tips mounted in the center of a reworked diffuser.

The carbon fiber roof and body-colored brake calipers round off the changes on the outside, but the cabin is also a bit special. Aside from having the iDrive 8 infotainment system – which was recently introduced on the M4 – it has the optional bucket seats, a carbon fiber trim, and the Silverstone/Black upholstery providing a nice contrast with the yellow exterior.

Although the current-gen M4 was launched back in 2020, it still has a long shelf life up ahead. An LCI is rumored to arrive roughly a year from now with a bit more power for the xDrive model, with sources close to BMW saying the twin-turbo 3.0-liter, inline-six S58 will be dialed to 525 hp. M boss Frank van Meel hinted in an interview with BMWBLOG late last year there could also be another CS version.

Insiders claim the speedy coupe will remain in production until mid-2028 when the equivalent M4 Convertible (G83) is expected to retire. The G80 M3 Sedan and G81 M3 Touring will allegedly be retired about a year earlier.