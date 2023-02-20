It’s tempting to get carried away with adding extras when configuring a new car. This is especially true when you’re shopping for a luxury vehicle since these tend to have far more goodies available than mainstream models. As demonstrated in this walkaround video of an electric i7, the latest-generation BMW 7 Series (G70) is closer to Rolls-Royce levels of optional kit than ever before.

While a base i7 xDrive60 costs 2.8 million rand (about $155,000 at current exchange rates) in South Africa, this two-tone build has 600,000 rand ($33,000) worth of additional items. The stately luxury sedan has been ordered with Aventurine Red paint for the lower half and Oxide Grey for the upper area. It rides on 21-inch aero wheels and has been configured with the Swarovski crystals for the LED daytime running lights, which are also coming to the X7 LCI.

Open the RR-esque automatic doors and the Gran Lusso interior is an Individual upgrade with Merino leather in Smoke White for the seats and door cards. Other notable extras include the 31.3-inch Theatre Screen with 8K resolution and a 36-speaker Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System with 1,965 watts of power.

This pricey i7 also happens to have the LED-backlit Sky Lounge panoramic sunroof featuring a single fixed glass surface framed by a steel surround. BMW says the transparent surface is bigger than what you’ll find on any other rival models and is substantially larger compared to what the previous-gen 7 Series had, specifically in the rear.

One of the main objectives when developing the 7 Series G70 was to declutter the interior, and that extends to the rear compartment as well. Instead of cramming a multitude of conventional buttons, BMW puts 5.5-inch touchscreens in the door cards to provide quick access to the flagship’s controls for the entertainment, seats, and other areas.

The build quality has also gone up a notch with the seventh-generation car, and so has the size since the G70 is considerably bigger than the old long-wheelbase G12. The powertrain lineup has never been so diverse, although the M760i with its V12 is sadly not available anymore due to emissions regulations. Instead, BMW will sell you an M760e with a plug-in hybrid inline-six or a dual-motor i7 M70 with over 600 horsepower and 1,000 Newton-meters of torque.

Source: Mr BMW South Africa