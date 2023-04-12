BMW is making the headlines with the release of its most powerful production car ever, the XM Label Red, but the polarizing SUV is also gaining an entry-level version. Meet the XM 50e, which we’ve been reporting on since last year, well ahead of the regular model’s official debut. Shown in what looks like Sao Paulo Yellow, the base model stars in an unexpected short clip released by BMW M on YouTube.

An official press release has yet to be published but we have it on good authority the XM 50e will eschew the V8 engine in favor of a smaller inline-six. It too will be part of a plug-in hybrid setup, presumably adapted from the 7 Series G70 in the M760e specification. The fullsize luxury sedan in M Performance guise offers a combined output of 571 hp (420 kW) and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) of torque.

The BMW M760e does 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 4.3 seconds and takes 2.7 seconds to get from 50 to 75 mph (80 to 120 km/h). Presuming it’ll carry over the electrified setup unchanged, the XM 50e might not be able to match those figures considering the SUV is heavier. The only confirmed detail pertaining to the XM 50e’s technical specifications is the electric range of up to 52 miles (84 kilometers) in the WLTP cycle.

Sources close to BMW have told us the XM 50e is not coming to the United States where the company intends to keep its dedicated model a V8-only affair. Production is reportedly scheduled to commence in August when the Label Red has been confirmed to hit the assembly line. First deliveries to customers from Europe and other markets should occur before the end of the year.

Although there’s no word about pricing just yet, the XM 50e should significantly undercut the regular version available from €178,000 in Germany after losing two cylinders. BMW says the entry-level variant will be offered with more than 50 Individual colors.

Source: BMW M