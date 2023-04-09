We’ve rarely had the opportunity to talk about the BMW Z4 LCI even though the facelifted roadster debuted back in late September 2022. It’s mainly because the changes brought by the mid-cycle update have been kept down to a minimum, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing since the two-seater convertible still felt fresh before its Life Cycle Impulse.

The range-topping M Performance model made an appearance at the Salzburg Auto Show in Austria, dressed to impress in Alpine White combined with the Shadowline treatment. The Z4 M40i was filmed riding on the optional 19-inch wheels while flaunting the anniversary roundel introduced last year to mark 50 years of M.

The Z4 M40i carries a starting price of €77,140 in Austria but this build had over €11,000 worth of options. The priciest of the bunch was the Innovation Package, which bundles the BMW Live Cockpit Professional with a head-up display, Parking Assistant, and the interior/exterior mirror packages. It also had a region-specific Austria Package with the Comfort Access, a heated steering wheel, and electrically adjustable seats with lumbar support.

Although the Z4 has gone through a facelift, it still has the old iDrive. It, therefore, mirrors the 8 Series LCI as the large Coupe, Convertible, and Gran Coupe updated in early 2022 soldiered on with the previous-generation infotainment. This M40i was configured with a black leather Vernasca upholstery and a glossy black trim on the dashboard.

As with all Z4 M Performance builds, it comes with an automatic transmission. However, our sources have informed us a manual-equipped M40i is still in the pipeline. The three-pedal setup is believed to be the final update BMW is planning for the attractive roadster as the Z4 is rumored to go out of production in March 2026.

The potential Z4 M40i with a clutch pedal can’t come soon enough considering Toyota has been selling a six-cylinder, six-speed Supra for a while now. The do-it-yourself 6MT in the “Japanese” coupe is a ZF unit adapted from the rear-wheel-drive Z4, so most of the necessary hardware is readily available.

