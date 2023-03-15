2023 BMW 8 Series Overview

The BMW 8 Series gets a mild refresh for the 2023 model year, but nothing drastic. A slightly refreshed kidney grille gets newly-styled slats, the V8-powered and M-badged version gets real M mirrors, and there are some new colors to choose from. Overall, the 2023 BMW 8 Series is an incremental step up in the outgoing model and offers many of the same charms.

There are two versions available and three different body styles. Choose from the inline-six powered 840i or the M850i xDrive sporting a twin-turbo V8. Buyers can choose from coupe, convertible, or four-door Gran Coupe variants, and they all perform about the same while offering separate advantages. While some will argue it’s less characterful than the E31 8-Series it clearly pays tribute to, you can’t deny that it’s a bit more versatile.

BMW 8 Series Engine, Transmission, and Performance

No matter which body style of the 2023 BMW 8 Series you pick, you get two engine options. The 840i gets an ambitious B58 inline six-cylinder engine churning out 335 horsepower and 368 pound-feet of torque, good for a zero to 60 mph sprint of around five seconds. Rear-wheel drive is standard, and optional xDrive cuts that time closer to 4.5 seconds.

The V8-powered M850i xDrive comes in one flavor: all-wheel drive and twin-turbocharged. This beast makes 523 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque. But it isn’t the same S68 engine in recent M-lites like the X7 M60i. Regardless, it’s still a charismatic companion and is competent enough to fire off zero to 60 mph sprints in around 3.5 seconds. It’s fast. All versions receive the now-ubiquitous ZF eight-speed automatic transmission.

Fuel Economy and MPG

Hardly the primary objective of this grand tourer, the six-cylinder 840i returns the best MPGs. Each version of the 840i gets around 24 MPG combined. Not unexpectedly, the V8-powered version dips that number to around 19 MPG. An 18-gallon fuel tank means you’ll stop every 400 miles or so for fuel, which is unsurprising for the class.

Interior and Cargo Space

While the 2023 BMW 8 Series Coupe and Convertible technically have rear seats, they should really be relegated to tiny spouses or children. It simply isn’t very spacious back there. On the other hand, the Gran Coupe is a competent four-door with plenty of rear seat legroom and headroom. The interior is very familiar and almost feels old-school. It uses BMW iDrive Operating System 7, and every 8 Series gets leather.

We won’t go into the nitty-gritty of how much trunk storage each body style offers. The Gran Coupe is the one you want if you plan to use the vehicle for anything more than grocery shopping. A set of clubs also fit in the trunk of the coupe and the convertible, but much else is a wash.

2023 BMW 8 Series Technology and Connectivity

You’ll get Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, voice commands, built-in navigation, and most everything you’d expect from a car at this price point complimentary. Despite using an older version of iDrive, it’s modern enough that you don’t feel like you’re missing out. Plus, you retain physical climate control buttons, which some people will be very enthusiastic about.

There are some choice options you might want to splurge for, too. The M850i xDrive models, in particular, offer some unique touches like a carbon fiber roof and Bowers & Wilkins stereo system that might be worth it for well-heeled 8 Series buyers. The 840i offers some interesting values when it comes to options. The Comfort Seating Package ($650 for ventilated front and heated rear seats) represents a great deal compared to the regular cost of ventilated seats on BMWs. For the same cost, you can upgrade your shifter and starter button to fancy glass controls that will 100% blind you daily in sunny climates.

Safety and Driver Assistance Features

The 2023 BMW 8 Series actually gets very few driver assists standard. One can argue that this allows the discriminating 8 Series driver to choose how intrusive they want their driving experience to be or that BMW is nickel-and-diming buyers. $100 (yes, you read that correctly) gets you the Driving Assistance Package which adds blind-spot detection, PDC, a Surround-View camera, and Parking Assistant Plus (self-parking). Lane departure warning, frontal collision warning, and Auto City Collision Mitigation come standard.

BMW 8 Series Pricing

With so many different models, there’s a lot to cover here. The 840i begins at $87,500 for the Gran Coupe and Coupe variants. While the $97,100 price tag hanging from the 840i convertible feels steep, it’s a rough segment – the closest you get without going over is…the kinda bland Lexus LC 500 or maybe a Jaguar F-Type 75? Mercedes’ SL Roadster starts at an eye-watering $137,400, which makes it more directly in competition with the M850i xDrive – a comparison it loses every time.

Speaking of which, the M850i xDrive starts at $102,500 for the Coupe and Gran Coupe and $112,100 for the open-top version. It’s quicker than its competitors and slightly less expensive, so, all-in-all, a segment leader. Admittedly, it falls a little short compared to the last Jaguar F-Type SVR (now the R75) I met in terms of raw drama, but it certainly holds its own in other departments.

2023 BMW 8 Series FAQ