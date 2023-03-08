Miami, Florida is known for its sunny beaches, vibrant nightlife, and stunning architecture, but it was also the perfect location to test drive the new 2024 BMW Z4 M40i Facelift. As BMW’s top-of-the-line Z4 model, the M40i Facelift promises to deliver an unforgettable driving experience. But will it?

In this video review, we take a close look at the exterior and interior design changes, and at its new upgraded B58 engine. Naturally, we also get behind the wheel to explore whether this is BMW’s best sportscar today. The drive takes us around Miami before heading out to Vero Beach, so the driving experience covers a wide range of scenarios. Sans a track component.

Perfect roadster proportions

The first thing you notice about the 2024 BMW Z4 M40i Facelift is its sleek and sporty design. The facelift has added a more aggressive front grille, giving it a sharper look. The mesh grille features larger honeycombs than before, while the nose is slightly slanted forward a more shark nose look.

Thundernight Metallic is a new color option

Finished in Thundernight Metallic – a new color alongside Skyscraper Grey and Portimao Blue – the Z4 M40i is breath of fresh air in the sea of large kidney grilles. Even though the headlights are the same as before, you can bow get them with a Shadowline treatment featuring dark inner accents. BMW also revised the front bumper to accommodate new air intakes, but the revisions are quite discreet. The retro roundel makes the Z4 look even better.

Inside the cabin, BMW has opted to retain the previous-generation infotainment system for the 2023 Z4 model, forgoing the iDrive 8 system. The interior of the vehicle remains largely unchanged, although the sDrive30i variant now offers an optional Sensatec artificial leather-wrapped dashboard. Additionally, the M Sport Package is now standard, which includes an M Sport steering wheel covered in leather, M Sport seats, and upgraded pedals with a footrest.

More Power

But the real excitement begins when you hit the road. The M40i Facelift boasts an updated 3.0-liter inline-six engine, delivering a whopping 382 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque. It accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in just 4.4 seconds, making it one of the fastest cars in its class. The sound of the engine is music to the ears, especially for the U.S. models which don’t come with the OPF system.

The handling of the M40i Facelift is precise and responsive, thanks to its suspension system and rear-wheel-drive configuration. But more on that in the video below. So let's take a look at what we believe might be the best BMW you can buy today.