You’ve probably seen your fair share of images featuring the 2023 BMW XM but we believe most of them depicted the electrified SUV with beefy 23-inch wheels. A fresh set of images show the dedicated M model in Marina Blue Bay Metallic riding on 21-inch alloys. These are wrapped in 285/45 R21 Pirelli Scorpion winter tires, at least at the front axle, and represent a different set than the one featured in the German configurator. Fun fact: the US model only comes with either 22- or 23-inch rims.

BMW’s answer to the Aston Martin DBX and Lamborghini Urus has been officially introduced in Slovenia during a dedicated event where the M3 Touring in Thundernight Metallic was also showcased. The XM had a spectacular interior finish with Merino leather upholstery in Silverstone combined with Vintage Coffee for the upper part of the door panels and dashboard as well as the pillars and the area surrounding the prism-like headliner.

It’s pretty wild for a vehicle’s smallest wheels to measure a stately 21 inches, but then again, the XM is a huge SUV and also BMW’s heaviest production model ever. We’ll remind you it stretches at 5110 mm long and tips the scales at 2,170 kilograms in European specification. With the Label Red coming soon, it also happens to be the brand’s most potent road-going vehicle ever, offering a whopping 748 horsepower. These figures illustrate the XM is a collection of superlatives, and that extends to the Label Red’s astronomical price tag of $185,995.

Although the XM is offered in Europe, the Old Continent is projected to represent a minority among customers. BMW believes the United States will be the vehicle’s largest market by attracting 26% of all buyers, followed by China with 23% and the Middle East with 8%. Germany and South Korea are each expected to account for 7% of deliveries.

Source: BMW Slovenia, Žiga Intihar @zigaintihar