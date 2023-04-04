After selling nearly 60,000 units, BMW has retired the M2 F87 to make room for the new G87. German tuner G-Power is sending off the first-generation model with a heavily upgraded version of the CS. Capped at 2,200 units, the high-performance special edition has gone through significant changes to boost output to 660 horsepower and 800 Newton-meters (588 pound-feet) of torque.

It represents a massive increase compared to the standard M2 CS with its S55 engine dialed to 450 hp and 550 Nm (404 lb-ft). How did G-Power manage to extract roughly 50% more power from the 3.0-liter inline-six engine? By upgrading the pair of turbochargers and installing a custom exhaust while the engine received new software as well.

If you think this level of power is overkill for an M2, G-Power also has lesser stages of tune with 570 hp and 720 Nm (531 lb-ft), 540 hp and 680 Nm (502 lb-ft), as well as a base package with 500 hp and 650 Nm (479 lb-ft). Needless to say, these kits are also available for the M2 Competition since it uses the same engine as the M2 CS.

The aftermarket specialist mentions it can also get rid of the electronic top speed limiter and tweak the transmission for quicker gear changes. Elsewhere, the first-gen M2 can be fitted with an assortment of visual upgrades varying from 20-inch forged wheels (with 245/30 front and 265/30 rear tires) to a large rear wing made from carbon fiber.

G-Power is already working on the second-generation M2 and says it will share news about hardware and software upgrades for the G87 in the following weeks. BMW itself has hinted a more powerful configuration of the S58 could find its way underneath the M2’s hood but it won’t happen in the foreseeable future.

While the F87 did receive the CSL treatment, it was a secret prototype that was never put into production. Here’s hoping its successor will be available to buy.

Source: G-Power