Video game developer Polyphony Digital has announced the November update for Gran Turismo 7 will bring three fresh cars and a new track. Aside from the 2018 BMW M2 Competition, players can also enjoy spending time behind the virtual wheel of the 1987 Ford Sierra RS 500 Cosworth. For JDM fans, the 1996 Nissan Silvia K Aero (S14) joins the garage with the free-to-download update.

As a nice little bonus, the Gran Turismo Red Bull X2019 25th Anniversary Special Edition is also included with the November update for GT7 slated to come out tomorrow, November 24. Gamers have been asking for more tracks, and they’re getting just that. The Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta is being added to the list of circuits. It’s 4,088 mm long and has a 1.27-meter-long straight and a dozen of corners. Located just north of Braselton, Georgia, the track was inaugurated in 1970 and has an elevation change of 38 meters.

In related news, Ferrari teased its very own Vision Gran Turismo car it will unveil on Sunday, November 27. The premiere will take place during the GT World Series finals. Lest we forget BMW has its own VGT, originally released for Gran Turismo 6 in May 2014 as a hardcore, track-focused version of the previous-generation M2.

If Gran Turismo is not your cup of tea, Need for Speed Unbound is coming out on December 2 and it will have 14 BMWs available, plus a heavily customized 3 Evolution II E30. We are honestly more excited for the new Forza Motorsport reboot scheduled for a spring 2023 release. You can rest assured it’ll have a plethora of BMW models to pick from. As a matter of fact, the M8 GTE was featured in the official gameplay demo trailer.

In the meantime, you can have fun racing the new M2 G87 in CSR 2 on your smartphone. Come next year, BMW models with iDrive 8 will support casual games.

Source: Gran Turismo