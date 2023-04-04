Promoting a new car as important as the XM takes great effort and BMW is using multiple channels to spread the word about its first dedicated M car in four decades. You’ve likely seen your fair share of online ads by now, along with posts on social media, and maybe traditional advertisements as well. In Germany, the plug-in hybrid SUV stars in a music video for rapper Apache 207’s new “Breaking your heart” song.

The XM in question comes painted in Cape York Green and rides on 23-inch wheels – the largest ever fitted from the factory by BMW. It has striking gold accents on the outside and an exclusive Deep Lagoon leather upholstery inside the cabin with its sculptural headliner flanked by 100 LEDs. The luxury brand describes its bespoke M model as being a “statement of extravagant design,” which is especially true for this build.

It’s important to note BMW doesn’t think its Aston Martin DBX and Lamborghini Urus competitor will be a strong seller at home in Germany. Instead, it projects the United States will be its largest single market with 26% of the sales, followed by China with 23% and the Middle East with 8%. Germany and South Korea are up next, each with 7%.

As with most of the firm’s SUVs, the XM isn’t built in Deutschland. Production takes place in Spartanburg, South Carolina where BMW assembles the X3 through X7 models. The entry-level X1 carries the “Made in Germany” label by being built in Regensburg where the next-generation X2 is scheduled to go into production late this year. As for the iX, the large electric SUV comes from the factory in Dingolfing, a town in southern Bavaria.

Speaking of BMW teaming up with VIPs to promote the brawny electrified SUV, supermodel Naomi Campbell is starring in a marketing campaign and she has even designed her very own, one-off XM.

Source: BMW