It’s BMW Driving Experience season for Italian enthusiasts, as the program just started yesterday at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli. As always, the event teaches participants how to control a BMW M car at high speed, in high-stress situations, so they can feel exactly what the cars can do at their limits and learn how to handle them. It’s the best way for customers to experience the limits of their cars in a safe, controlled environment, while also learning how to control their cars from experienced instructors.

There will be a team of instructors, called the GuidarePilotare, who will help teach and guide customers on how to handle the highest performance M cars. In addition to the Misano circuit, participants will also be able to try out Vallelunga and Monza, two of the most famous race tracks in Italy.

“Thanks to the BMW Driving Experience, 2,105 driving courses were delivered during 2022, demonstrating BMW’s commitment to road safety, which does not end with the design of state-of-the-art cars but continues with the training of drivers” said Massimiliano Di Silvestre, President and CEO of BMW Italia.

BMW is also increasing its Driving Experience’s availability to people with disabilities. “We are also pleased to confirm for 2023 the SpecialMente project dedicated to people with motor disabilities, this project aims to break down social and physical barriers, allowing everyone access to BMW Driving Experience courses and the pleasure of driving BMW cars. Since 2017, about 258 courses have been delivered within the SpecialMente program,” said Di Silvestre.

The SpecialMente car is a modified BMW 128ti equipped with hand controls and electronically controlled symptoms made by Guidosimplex. While the normal roster of cars consists of the BMW 220d, BMW M240i, BMW M2, BMW M3 Competition, BMW M4 Competition, and both the electric BMW i4 and BMW iX.

As for the courses participants will be able to experience, there will be the Power Oversteer Exercise/Drifting, Braking Exercise in Curves, Timed Slalom, Timed slalom, Double Lane Change With Braking, Ideal Trajectories for the International Track Sector, and the Fast Laps on the International Track.

Here is the schedule for the BMW Italy Driving Experience 2023: