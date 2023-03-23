In 2023, BMW will be conducting its “Ultimate Driving Experience” tour throughout the United States. The tour offers BMW customers and fans the opportunity to participate in a hands-on driving experience with the help of BMW professional driving instructors. The tour will consist of 26 stops across the country, and attendees will be able to test out a variety of BMW’s newest vehicles. The 2023 tour will also showcase BMW’s growing line of electrified cars, including the fully electric BMW iX and BMW i4, as well as the updated BMW 330e and BMW 530e plug-in hybrid electric sedans.

Here are some of the things offered by the Ultimate Driving Experience:

Autocross : an exciting driving session with professional instructors that highlights BMW performance driving dynamics, advanced technology, and innovative safety features on a challenging closed course. (Ages 18+)

: an exciting driving session with professional instructors that highlights BMW performance driving dynamics, advanced technology, and innovative safety features on a challenging closed course. (Ages 18+) Street Drives : visitors can experience a variety of BMW vehicles during test drives on local roads, in addition the all-electric MINI Cooper SE in select tour stops. (Ages 25+)

: visitors can experience a variety of BMW vehicles during test drives on local roads, in addition the all-electric MINI Cooper SE in select tour stops. (Ages 25+) iX Experience : Take a deep dive into the new and innovative features of the BMW iX. With 516 horsepower and a 0–60 time of 4.6 seconds, the BMW iX offers an exhilarating driving experience with an EPA estimate of up to 324 miles of all-electric range and the latest in-vehicle technology, including 5G connectivity, a sweeping curved display that unites the 12.3-inch information display with a 14.9-inch central control display, and BMW iDrive 8.

: Take a deep dive into the new and innovative features of the BMW iX. With 516 horsepower and a 0–60 time of 4.6 seconds, the BMW iX offers an exhilarating driving experience with an EPA estimate of up to 324 miles of all-electric range and the latest in-vehicle technology, including 5G connectivity, a sweeping curved display that unites the 12.3-inch information display with a 14.9-inch central control display, and BMW iDrive 8. Display Vehicles: Visitors will be treated to a static display of BMW’s latest and greatest product offerings accompanied by vehicle experts. The lineup includes the all-new fully electric flagship BMW i7 Sedan and the 644-horsepower plug-in hybrid electric BMW XM Sports Activity Vehicle.

The full BMW Ultimate Driving Experience schedule for the balance of 2023, as well as more program information, can be found on the official BMW UDE website. The next major tour stop will take place in Washington, D.C. from March 30 – April 2 at RFK Stadium. Further tour stops this year include Atlanta, Denver, San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, Houston, Nashville and many more.

