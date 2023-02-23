The BMW i4 eDrive35 has been on sale in the U.S. for a little while but it’s now going to be available for our friends across the Atlantic. For anyone that wants an entry-level BMW i4 in the UK, order books are now open, with prices starting at £49,995.

“Following the huge success we have seen with BMW i4 in the Corporate and Fleet markets since launch, we are very pleased to bring the eDrive35 model to the UK portfolio. We’re offering this model in Sport and M Sport trims, which both include an impressive level of standard equipment, including 18 inch alloy wheels, alongside a range of up to 299 miles. This latest model to join the i4 range will make electric driving accessible to even more of our customers.” said Steve Roberts, General Manager, Corporate Sales, BMW UK.

What do you get for your fifty thousand British Pounds? You get the standard ‘Sport’ trim, which gets a single rear-mounted electric motor, making 282 horsepower, and BMW claims 0-60 mph happens in 5.8 seconds. Despite it’s smaller power figure, though, the i4 eDrive35 doesn’t have a further range than the eDrive40. That’s because its battery pack is smaller, with 66 kWh of usable capacity, versus 81.5 kWh in the eDrive40 and M50 models. That means it has 299 miles of WLTP-rated range, which still isn’t bad but it’s not as much the more expensive models.

LED headlights, 18 inch wheels, and a black Senstatec/cloth interior are standard equipment, as are heated front seats. The M Sport package brings some added aerodynamic visuals, BMW’s Shadowline black exterior trim, 18 inch aerodynamic wheels, an M Sport steering wheel, and an Alcantara/Sensatec interior with blue contrasting accents.

Due to its lower cost of entry, there’s a chance the BMW i4 eDrive35 becomes the volume seller in the UK. Many of its buyers likely live in more urban environments, like London, where they have more access to charging stations. In such environments, long-range batteries aren’t as useful as they are in the countryside, where trips are longer. So city-dwellers won’t need the added range and will likely prefer the lower cost of entry. Sure, it’s less powerful but 0-60 mph in under six seconds is plenty for most customers. That was hot-hatch speed not too long ago, so the i4 eDrive35 should prove to powerful enough for almost all of its owners. Plus, its rear drive nature and premium cabin will make it a great little sports sedan for the money.