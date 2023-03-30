We’ve seen our fair share of videos with the new BMW XM but this is a rare occasion to discover the plug-in hybrid SUV in Dravit Grey. The dedicated M model made a splash at the Salzburgarena exhibition center where it was filmed sitting alongside the M2 in Zandvoort Blue we talked about yesterday. This XM bucks the trend by doing away with the gold accents as only the badges at the front and rear have the glitzy finish.

While Dravit Grey is the main color, many of the surfaces have a glossy black finish, including the two-tone wheels measuring 22 inches. This is certainly one of the more interesting XM builds we’ve seen thus far, and we’d argue it’s less flashy than a configuration with 23-inch wheels and gold accents. Heavily tinted headlights and taillights contribute to the vehicle’s subdued appearance, but that’s not to say the mastodont has a subtle design. It’s still anything but discreet.

The interior is even more daring since it has been ordered in Silverstone with Vintage Coffee leather on the upper surfaces of the cabin. This theme is exclusive to the XM and you can swap out Silverstone with Deep Lagoon for an even more daring appearance. Regardless of how the cabin is ordered, all versions come with the sculptural headliner illuminated by 100 LEDs mounted on the sides.

Who is the XM for? BMW projects 26% of buyers will be from United States and 23% from China, with the Middle East expected to be the third-largest market by attracting 8% of the customers. Germany and South Korea are each expected to account for 7% of deliveries, which will commence this spring. The XM has plenty of rivals to worry about, namely the Lamborghini Urus, Audi RS Q8, Bentley Bentayga, and the Aston Martin DBX.

The sole version available today will be joined this fall by a Label Red acting as BMW’s most powerful production vehicle ever by offering nearly 750 horsepower and a colossal 1,000 Newton-meters of torque for a 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 3.9 seconds. It’ll be a limited-run special edition with exclusive design tweaks inside and out for those willing to pay at least $185,995.

Source: SDA Dan Cars / YouTube