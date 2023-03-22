Many were disappointed to see the production-ready 2023 BMW XM did not inherit the avant-garde interior cabin of the namesake concept. Although the plug-in hybrid SUV looks a lot like an X7 LCI on the inside, it does have some exclusive features. Chief of which is this two-tone theme with Silverstone and Vintage Coffee, an optional Merino leather upholstery that will set you back an extra $2,500. Mind you, that’s on top of an eye-watering base price of $159,000.

It also has an M Lounge, which is marketing jargon for the leather on the outer seats extending onto the door panels to create a sofa-like ambiance. Much like the seats themselves, the extra leather surfaces are also heated. BMW has fitted the extravagant XM with the same wheelbase as the fullsize X7 but the dedicated M model is sold strictly with two rows of seats, so there’s ample legroom in the back. The opulent SUV can comfortably fit three rear passengers thanks to its imposingly wide body.

Other traits unique are the XM-branded cushions with quilted Alcantara covers along with a so-called sculptural headliner. It too is covered in Alcantara and boasts a prism structure illuminated with no fewer than 100 LEDs mounted on the sides. These light-emitting diodes adapt to the selected driving mode and produce dynamic effects depending on various conditions. For example, they can signal an incoming phone call or alert those inside of a potential collision when opening a door.

Heavily tinted rear side windows with only 5% visible light transmission provide the privacy some people desire, while the acoustic glazing for all side windows keeps the noise out of the lavish cabin. For the first time in a BMW, soft Nappa leather is used for the upper sections of the instrument panel and door trim panels by using the Coffee Brown Vintage leather.

Stepping outside of the XM, this press car brought by BMW to the international media launch event held in Scottsdale, Arizona is finished in Marina Blue Bay metallic and rides on 23-inch wheels. As if the design wasn’t polarizing enough, the look-at-me body flaunts gold accents, including the kidney grille surround.

Arriving later this year will be an XM Label Red with its own set of exclusive touches inside and out.

Source: BMW