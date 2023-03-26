The BMW X1 (U11) has already brought an absolute premiere as the U11-generation model is the first to offer a purely electric version. However, the iX1 is not the only novelty the Munich-based marque has in tow for its smallest luxury crossover since it won’t be too long until the wraps will come off an M Performance version.

Although it’s going to receive the M35i suffix and all-wheel drive, the hot derivative won’t bring back the inline-six engine offered during the days of the E84 when BMW was selling an xDrive35i. That being said, engine development has come a long way since then considering the revised B48 will have a bit more power. Indeed, the old inline-six 3.0-liter mill made 300 hp but the turbocharged 2.0-liter engine will have somewhere in the region of 315 hp. Torque isn’t known, although it’s safe to assume it won’t be less than the 332 lb-ft (450 Nm) found in the M135i, X2 M235i, and the M235i. The old X1 xDrive35i had 300 lb-ft (407 Nm).

A new spy video shot at the Nürburgring shows BMW putting the B48 to hard work during hot laps. As if the aggressive soundtrack wasn’t already a dead giveaway this is the M35i, you can see the quad exhausts and the M-specific mirror design. Although camouflaged, the front bumper is already showing much larger air intakes while the rear hosts a sporty diffuser.

You can expect BMW to give the X1 M35i at least one or two new paint jobs and some fresh large-diameter wheels to further set it apart from the lesser trim levels. Chunkier brakes and a stiffer suspension setup are planned, along with possibly a larger roof-mounted spoiler. Inside, front seats with greater later support are likely planned, along with the iDrive 9 since it’s almost ready to debut in the regular X1.

BMW will also be unveiling the second-generation X2 before the end of the year, and we’ve already seen spy shots of prototypes being tested in M35i flavor. It’ll share the same revised B48 engine, which is also planned for the next M135i hot hatch and a new M235i Gran Coupe.

Source: Carspotter Jeroen / YouTube