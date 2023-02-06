BMW quietly discontinued the first-generation X2 last year without so much as a press release to announce the F39’s unexpected demise. While that usually happens when a model is unsuccessful and won’t get a direct successor, that’s not the case here as the baby Sports Activity Coupe will certainly live to see a second generation. Ahead of its official reveal later this year, the coupe-styled SUV has been caught out in the open while testing on public roads.

Although the prototype was heavily camouflaged, it’s easy to see BMW went back to the drawing board to fully redesign the X2. It now looks along the lines of a smaller X4 rather than giving the impression of an oversized hatchback as was the case with the original model. The fastback silhouette lends the compact luxury crossover a sleeker profile that ends with a prominent rear spoiler sticking out from the tailgate.

You can see the new Instagram photos here

Codenamed U10, the next-gen X2 seems to be substantially larger than its predecessor. That’s hardly a surprise seeing as how the mechanically related X1 is also a lot bigger than the old model. While the first X2 was 4,360 mm (171.7 in) long, its replacement should be somewhere in the region of 4,500 mm (177 in) to mirror the revamped X1. We’re noticing a substantial amount of wheel gap, but that’s likely because the test vehicle was riding on smaller alloys with winter tires.

In case you needed a reminder about M Performance cars getting quad exhausts, the X2 M35i had the more aggressive setup. Coming soon to the first-ever X1 M35i and the facelifted M135i hot hatchback, the beefier tips will follow the warm performance vehicles from Audi Sport (“S” models) and AMG (“35” models). It should be mentioned BMW has already used this recipe considering the M760e has four tips as well.

As far as engines are concerned, the X2 should have just about the same oily bits as the conventionally styled X1. That will include an assortment of gasoline and diesel powertrains and a fully electric iX2. Since the spy shots depict the range-topping gasoline model, BMW is believed to be working on an updated B48 engine with over 300 hp for these M Performance compact cars.

The 2024 X2 is slated to go into production near the end of the year, so look for an official debut this summer or later in the fall, complete with the recently announced iDrive 9.

Source: wilcoblok / Instagram